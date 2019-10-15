Get Behind The Triple M Shepparton Foodshare Food Drive

Get Behind Families In Need!



Seany for Breakfast are getting behind Shepparton Foodshare on Thursday October 17, hosting a special Live Broadcast Food Drive on the front lawn of 95.3 Triple M.



From 7am you can swing by the Southern Cross Austereo studios at 625 Wyndham St Shepparton and drop off your donation of UHT milk, pasta, rice, jars of pasta sauce, breakfast spreads, personal hygiene products, and any other shelf-stable items you can give (see below for full list).



Since 2012, Shepparton Foodshare has distributed over 2 million kilos of food to locals! The fresh food that's rescued from local supermarkets, orchards and distributers goes to breakfast and meals programs, as well as individuals and families in need via local charity organisations.



So clean out your pantry, or put something extra in the trolley during your next shop, and drop your donations off for The 95.3 Triple M Shepparton Foodshare Food Drive.





So, how do you conduct a food drive?



Shepparton Foodshare will supply you a box to collect the food in and all you have to do is encourage your staff or friends to consider dropping an item of shelf-stable food in the box!



Food staples that are in short supply include: Rice, pasta & UHT milk.



Food items in demand include: UHT milk, pasta, rice, jars of pasta sauce, Vegemite, jam, honey and peanut butter



Toiletries & personal hygiene products in demand include: Deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, moisturiser, soap, and toothpaste and toothbrushes.



To find out more, or to arrange to have your food drive boxes delivered please contact Shepparton Foodshare on 0432 517 329



or contact [email protected]rg.au and check out sheppartonfoodshare.org.au