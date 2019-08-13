Get Behind This Fundraising Golf Day

Listen up golfers, there's a golf fundraiser on Sunday the 15th of September for St John's Lutheran Primary School. The day will be teeing off at 11:30am at Bargara Golf Club.

The money raised will be supporting the grade six tour of Canberra. So not only do you get to show off your skills, but you'll be helping out a great cause.

Both men and women of all skill ranges can participate, it's all about having fun and raising money while you're at it.

For just $50 per player, you can play a game of golf and enjoy the meal of champions... a sausage sizzle. Need we say anything else? There's also plenty of prizes to be won!

All you have to do is RSVP by Monday the 2nd of September, then you're one step closer to glory!