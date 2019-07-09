Get Competitive With A Ping Pong Tournament This Weekend

Dust off your ping pong paddle and brush up on your trick shots, because the Ping Pong Power competition is here this weekend!

The sporting extravaganza will be held at Cooee Bay Sports Complex where bragging rights and other prizes will be up for grabs. Anyone 12 years and older can enter and tickets are only $10 per person.

Make sure you head to the Facebook page to express interest, or head down on Saturday the 13th of July for some much needed practise for the big showdown on July 14th.

Be there or be square!