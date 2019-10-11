Get Cyclone Ready Now!

Cairns Regional Council want us to spend some time getting ready for cyclone season over the next couple of week.

You'll be able to drop your domestic green waste off at no cost from October 12th to the 20th.

Don't forget to have a chat to your neighbours too- especially if they're new and never been in the Tropics over wet season.

Newsreader Abbey spoke to Deputy Mayor Councillor Terry James about why getting organised is so important.

Residential green waste can be dropped off free of charge at the following locations: