Get Mooving And Ride To Work This Friday!

Greater Shepparton residents are encouraged to ride to work this Friday, May 10 as part of Council's Get Mooving program!

Ride to Work Day will see locals ride their way to Victoria Park Lake between 7am-9am, where they will be greeted with a free breakfast of bacon and egg rolls, cereal, fruit & juice. There will also be a coffee truck available.

From there, riders will make their way to work, school or uni after starting their morning with a bit of exercise on their bike!

The morning will link in with the departure of the Tour de Cure riders, who will be leaving Shepparton that morning as part of their Signature Tour.

The Signature Tour sees riders travel through Sydney, Canberra, Shepparton and Geelong, covering 1,400km and raising funds for cancer research.

A live cross from Sunrise to the Tour de Cure riders in Shepparton will be a feature of the morning. Sunrise co-host Mark Beretta and AFL legend Tony Lockett will form part of the tour group and will be on site.

AFL Goulburn Murray will also be in attendance with free inflatable footy activities for the young ones.

Council Deputy Mayor Cr Shelley Sutton encouraged all Greater Shepparton residents to get involved.

“Simply riding your bike to work can be a great way to get your daily exercise in,” Cr Sutton said.

“There will be plenty happening on the morning including a live cross from Sunrise and breakfast and coffee.

“You can ride alone or cycle down as a family, the morning is open to anyone who has a bike and is willing to get involved. Even if you can’t get to Victoria Park Lake, we still encourage everyone to ride to work and get active.”

What: Ride to Work Day

When: Friday 10 May 7am-9am

Where: Victoria Park Lake and then to work, school or university