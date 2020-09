The Sunday Rub's newest segment 'Get Off The Fence' makes the big names answer the big questions!

Bucks or Pendles, Judd or Danger, Smith or Ponting, LeBron or Jordan, Rioli or Betts, plus much more...

LISTEN HERE:

Today's edition had a bit of a cross-code flavour where our panel had to pick between some of the all-time greats from other sports & footy of course!

