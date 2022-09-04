"Get Off Your Arse & Have A Dig" | MG Torches 'Pathetic' Tigers & Broncos After Final Round Performances

Triple M's Mark Geyer has torched the Wests Tigers and Brisbane Broncos for their final round performances in the NRL. 

The Tigers found themselves down 42-0 at halftime at home to the Raiders, while the Broncos 'officially' missed the finals despite being in firmly cemented in the top four in round 19. 

MG teed-off on Monday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

