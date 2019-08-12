Get On Down To The 2020 Country Championships!

Little Athletics Western Australia have announced that the 2020 State Country Championships will be hosted at Glouster Park, Margaret River on the 17th-19th of January.

The event is expected to host 350 athletes aged between 5 and 16 from all over the region wanting to do their best.

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has partnered with Margaret River Little Athletics Club and Little Athletics WA to help host the event this year.

The Little Athletics Western Australia Chief Executive Officer, Vince Del Prete says the Margaret River is a great place to visit and also compete.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for athletes across the state to experience competing at a state level competition. The Shire of Augusta Margaret River offers not only the fantastic =athletics facilities but also the holiday experience with the attractions and family things to do in the region. Our athletes and families will no doubt enjoy more than just the competition.” - Vince Del Prete

For further information on the championships, make sure to visit their website