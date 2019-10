Bloody hell bargain hunters... things don't get more bargain like than flights from Busso to Melbourne for under $100.

Not even joking. Check this out.

We just did a search and found loads of spots that featured the bargain price, just $89 one way or even better, $75 if you're a Club Jetstar member.

Footy trip anyone?

Let's hope demand's so big that Jetstar looks to continue the love! After all, Bali is looking like it's on the nose for those of you who are unmarried.😳