Get On This Byford Folk! Free Red Rooster Chips All Weekend

Bloody hell! Red Rooster are going large with their newest store opening in Byford.

This weekend, at their Byford store, they're giving away FREE CHIPS!

Not just any chips, the Red Rooster chips! Up there with the best in the business.

It's happening this Saturday and Sunday and you'll get a regular sized batch of their awesome chippies. Who doesn't love chips, we ask you?

Best be early though to try and beat the chip loving crowds.

21 July 2020

