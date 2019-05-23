Get out of the house this weekend- because you get FREE parking from 2pm Saturday.

It's something that's annoyed most of us for the past year and a half but Council has now back flipped on their paid parking on weekends decision.

Great news for those heading into the CBD- with the Masters Games kicking off today and plenty of people out and about for the event.

FREE weekend parking will begin this weekend, with ON street parking not needing a ticket from 2pm and all day Sunday.

There won't be any time limits during these hours either.

Drivers are reminded that normal rules apply to loading zones, taxi zones, bus zones, no-standing zones, disability bays and other restricted parking areas.

Mayor Bob Manning encouraged residents to take advantage of the new free parking to support CBD businesses.

"At the end of the day, it is up to all of us to support the CBD to ensure its future prosperity,” Cr Manning said.

“Providing free parking on Saturday afternoons and all day on Sundays is one way we can encourage residents to come into the city, walk around, browse the shops, have something to eat and enjoy the many great things about our CBD.”

The car parking changes have been fast tracked following Council’s decision on Wednesday. However, it will take several weeks before parking signs and parking machines are updated.

CBD visitors should ignore the parking signs applying to Saturday afternoons and Sundays during the transition and are not required to pay or take a parking ticket to display on their dashboard.

All parking is free on public holidays.

*Council’s off-street car parks are:

Southern Esplanade car park (The Pier / Lagoon car park)

Grafton Street car park

Lake Street multistorey car park

The Hartley Street and Bunda Street off-street car parks have always been free on weekends.