Get Ready For The First Annual Squid Fest Coming This October

Get ready to ink your diary for the first ever Squid Fest in Busselton this October.

The event will celebrate the best bits about Cephalopod, with a range of events themed around water, wind, earth and fire.

Expect there to be squid fishing competitions with cash prizes, food and wine sampling, cooking demonstrations, kids activities and much more!

Festival co-director Jill Barton said the idea for Squid Fest came about when she went for a stroll along the Busselton Jetty with her husband.

“The jetty was marked with black splotches at regular intervals and it wasn’t until we saw someone fishing for squid that we realised the marks were squid ink...we learnt what a prolific and interesting creature they are, and we thought it was about time they got some celebratory recognition." - Jill Barton

Squid Fest will have something for everyone, featuring a range of entertainment.

More information can be found by signing up to the Squid Fest database here.

Make sure you don't miss this squid-tacualr event!

