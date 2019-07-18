Get Ready! NerdMania Is Back For 2019!

NerdMania, the brainchild of the Word and Mouth Youth Committee, The WAM Army is back and poised to smash into Shepparton again from 10am-5pm on Saturday, July 27 at the Multipurpose Pavilion at the Shepparton Showgrounds!

Tickets are already on sale for the event. It's open to all ages and families this year, with the event promising to be one of Word and Mouth's biggest yet.

“This is our fifth year, and we have become regional Victoria’s biggest pop culture event,” said Project Manager at Word and Mouth, Jim Gow.

“We are trying to bring something for everyone this year as we slowly build this event to be bigger and better. Essentially, there will be something there for collectors, gamers, comic fans, anime fans and much more. The event continues to attract an incredible amount of interest in a very short time.”

“We continue to engage young people by putting on a range of events for them to do in Greater Shepparton. We too often hear that there is nothing to do in the area for young people and we are constantly looking to change that, especially when it comes to putting on new and dynamic events that we haven’t tried before.”

Some of the representations this year include Star Wars, Dr Who, Star Trek, Pokemon, Transformers and many more.

“We continue to grow this event slowly, building solid foundations for a regular event that would bring people to Shepparton annually, and bringing with it the economic benefits of tourism. Shepparton Show Me are partnering for the event in 2019, and together we are trying to increase our reach of the event as well as the tourism factor.”

Jimmy Eaton and Maddy Tyers from this year's show, Lego Masters will be in attendance, as well as illustrators Chris Kennett and Dean Rankine and several cosplayers.

This year there's an emergence of a “Super Hero” zone, which has a focus on the under 10’s, and particularly under five year olds, all with the help of specialists, Enchanted Rainbow.

“We want this to be a family event, and need there to be something attractive for everyone in that family on the day; from teens to “Little Heroes” to parents,” Said Mr Gow.

The tickets for this event are available through EventBrite, or at the door on the day. There will be several vendors there from Melbourne, Yarrawonga, Bendigo and the like, selling collectables from popular culture, as well as many other goods, as well as food trucks to feed the masses.

Every Word and Mouth event is fully supervised, and is a drug, alcohol and smoke-free event.

Entry for children under the age of five will be free, however children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.