Get Ready To Go Casual For A Cause...

Who doesn't love casual Fridays?

This month, the Greater Shepparton Foundation is inviting locals to take part in casual Friday on October 25th, to raise money for Lift Off Scholarships.

For only $5 per person, you could dress in your Friday casuals and dive into some drinks and nibbles, while helping to educate young Australians.

So far, Lift Off has managed to raise an impressive $250,000 for scholarships and are looking forward to Shepparton locals raising even more funds for the very worthy cause.

If you're keen to take part, head on down to Shepparton Brewery from 5.30PM for drinks, nibbles and networking at 15 Edward Street. There will be a free drink on arrival and plenty of pizza to peck on, so head on down and don't forget to wear your favourite casual wear!

