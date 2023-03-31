Channel 7's Get Reel Two Rocks presented by Atlantis Beach is back!

Channel 7’s Get Reel Two Rocks event is reely back and is going to be bigger than ever!

Presented by Atlantis Beach, this community event has everything family and fishing and is happening on Saturday 29th April

Fishing enthusiasts are invited to get involved in this year’s fishing competition – snag the catch of the day and you’ll also take home a $5000 voucher, thanks to ANACONDA!

This competition is open to all experience levels. Whether you’re a seasoned angler or just starting out, grab your family or a group of friends and put your fishing skills to the test.

The FREE family event offers a fun-filled day out, with loads of activities and entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Keep the kids entertained at the craft corner. They can also meet the friendly mermaids and cheeky pirates. Don’t forget about the interactive fishing simulator, mechanical surfboard, games and show bags! Plus come and see our 92.9 Triple M Roadies to win prizes!

Enjoy a drink at the oceanside pop-up bar, operated by Otherside Brewery and overlooking the stunning Two Rocks Marina. You’ll also enjoy live music performances from local artists.

A variety of food trucks will keep you well-fed. And you’ll have plenty to look at, with over 60 stalls at this year’s event.

Don’t miss your opportunity to have a fun-filled day out with your loved ones!

For more info head to Get Reel Two Rocks