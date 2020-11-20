Get The Restored, Remastered And Remixed Version Of Pink Floyd's Delicate Sound Of Thunder

You can get a fresh version of The Grammy nominated film and live now by Pink Floyd on any platform now.

Produced by band member David Gilmour, Delicate Sound of Thunder by Pink Floyd has been restored, re-edited, remastered and remixed for the rerelease including timeless tracks Learning To Fly, Comfortably Number and Wish You Were Here.

The new release is available on Blu-ray, DVD, CD, vinyl and for the hardcore fans the deluxe 4 disc release with bonus tracks.

As a record of the creative power of David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright at their incendiary best, Pink Floyd’s DELICATE SOUND OF THUNDER is an engrossing and uplifting event, to be enjoyed by any rock music fan.

FORMAT LISTS

2-CD EDITION

REMIXED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES

24-Page Booklet

Features 8 songs not on 1988 2-CD*

Also included in The Later Years box set

Disc 1 (Part 1)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life*

3. Learning To Fly

4. Yet Another Movie

5. Round And Around

6. A New Machine Part 1*

7. Terminal Frost*

8. A New Machine Part 2*

9. Sorrow

10. The Dogs Of War

11. On The Turning Away

Disc 2 (Part 2)

1. One Of These Days

2. Time

3. On The Run*

4. The Great Gig In The Sky*

5. Wish You Were Here

6. Welcome To The Machine*

7. Us And Them

8. Money

9. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2

10. Comfortably Numb

11. One Slip*

12. Run Like Hell

AUDIO

Produced by DAVID GILMOUR

Remixed by ANDY JACKSON with DAVID GILMOUR assisted by DAMON IDDINS

AUDIO-VISUAL

Directed by WAYNE ISHAM

Audio Produced by DAVID GILMOUR

Remixed by ANDY JACKSON with DAVID GILMOUR assisted by DAMON IDDINS

Editor 2019 version - BENNY TRICKETT

Creative Director 2019 version - AUBREY POWELL/HIPGNOSIS

Lighting Director – MARC BRICKMAN

