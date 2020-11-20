Get The Restored, Remastered And Remixed Version Of Pink Floyd's Delicate Sound Of Thunder
Out now
Image: Pink Floyd, supplied
You can get a fresh version of The Grammy nominated film and live now by Pink Floyd on any platform now.
Produced by band member David Gilmour, Delicate Sound of Thunder by Pink Floyd has been restored, re-edited, remastered and remixed for the rerelease including timeless tracks Learning To Fly, Comfortably Number and Wish You Were Here.
The new release is available on Blu-ray, DVD, CD, vinyl and for the hardcore fans the deluxe 4 disc release with bonus tracks.
As a record of the creative power of David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright at their incendiary best, Pink Floyd’s DELICATE SOUND OF THUNDER is an engrossing and uplifting event, to be enjoyed by any rock music fan.
FORMAT LISTS
2-CD EDITION
REMIXED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES
24-Page Booklet
Features 8 songs not on 1988 2-CD*
Also included in The Later Years box set
Disc 1 (Part 1)
1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5
2. Signs Of Life*
3. Learning To Fly
4. Yet Another Movie
5. Round And Around
6. A New Machine Part 1*
7. Terminal Frost*
8. A New Machine Part 2*
9. Sorrow
10. The Dogs Of War
11. On The Turning Away
Disc 2 (Part 2)
1. One Of These Days
2. Time
3. On The Run*
4. The Great Gig In The Sky*
5. Wish You Were Here
6. Welcome To The Machine*
7. Us And Them
8. Money
9. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2
10. Comfortably Numb
11. One Slip*
12. Run Like Hell
BLU-RAY and DVD EDITIONS
RE-EDITED FROM THE ORIGINAL RESTORED 35mm FOOTAGE
AUDIO REMIXED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES
Blu-Ray - Stereo PCM 96/24, 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24)
DVD - Stereo PCM (48/16), 5.1 Dolby Digital (48/16), 5.1 dts (48/16)
Also included in The Later Years Box Set
24-Page Booklet
1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5
2. Signs Of Life
3. Learning To Fly
4. Sorrow
5. The Dogs Of War
6. On The Turning Away
7. One Of These Days
8. Time
9. On The Run
10. The Great Gig In The Sky
11. Wish You Were Here
12. Us And Them
13. Money
14. Comfortably Numb
15. One Slip
16. Run Like Hell
4-DISC BOX EDITION
Deluxe Box includes 2-CD (23 Songs), Blu-ray (21 songs inc. 5 Bonus Tracks), DVD (21 songs inc. 5 Bonus Tracks), 40-Page Booklet, Double Sided Poster, 5 Postcards
Blu-ray - Stereo PCM 96/24, 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24)
DVD - Stereo PCM (48/16), 5.1 Dolby Digital (48/16), 5.1 dts (48/16)
RE-EDITED FROM THE ORIGINAL RESTORED 35mm FOOTAGE
AUDIO REMIXED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES
2-CD Remixed From The Original Master Tapes
Disc 1 (Part 1)
1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond Parts 1-5
2. Signs Of Life
3. Learning To Fly
4. Yet Another Movie
5. Round And Around
6. A New Machine Part 1
7. Terminal Frost
8. A New Machine Part 2
9. Sorrow
10. The Dogs Of War
11. On The Turning Away
Disc 2 (Part 2)
1. One Of These Days
2. Time
3. On The Run
4. The Great Gig In The Sky
5. Wish You Were Here
6. Welcome To The Machine
7. Us And Them
8. Money
9. Another Brick In The Wall Part 2
10. Comfortably Numb
11. One Slip
12. Run Like Hell
BLU-RAY and DVD
Blu-ray - Stereo PCM 96/24, 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24)
DVD - Stereo PCM (48/16), 5.1 Dolby Digital (48/16), 5.1 dts (48/16)
1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5
2. Signs Of Life
3. Learning To Fly
4. Sorrow
5. The Dogs Of War
6. On The Turning Away
7. One Of These Days
8. Time
9. On The Run
10. The Great Gig In The Sky
11. Wish You Were Here
12. Us And Them
13. Money
14. Comfortably Numb
15. One Slip
16. Run Like Hell
BONUS TRACKS
Blu-ray: Stereo PCM 96/24 / DVD: Stereo PCM 48/16
1. Yet Another Movie
2. Round And Around
3. A New Machine Part 1
4. Terminal Frost
5. A New Machine Part 2
3-LP VINYL
Heavyweight 180g Vinyl, 24-Page Booklet, Slipcase
23 Songs
Features 9 Songs not included on the 1988 2-LP*
Vinyl One : Side A
1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5
2. Signs Of Life *
3. Learning To Fly
Vinyl One : Side B
1. Yet Another Movie
2. Round And Around
3. A New Machine Part 1 *
4. Terminal Frost *
5. A New Machine Part 2 *
6. Sorrow
Vinyl Two : Side A
1. The Dogs Of War
2. On The Turning Away
3. One Of These Days
Vinyl Two : Side B
1. Time
2. On The Run *
3. The Great Gig In The Sky *
4. Wish You Were Here
5. Welcome To The Machine *
Vinyl Three : Side A
1. Us And Them *
2. Money
3. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2
Vinyl Three : Side B
1. Comfortably Numb
2. One Slip *
3. Run Like Hell
AUDIO
Produced by DAVID GILMOUR
Remixed by ANDY JACKSON with DAVID GILMOUR assisted by DAMON IDDINS
AUDIO-VISUAL
Directed by WAYNE ISHAM
Audio Produced by DAVID GILMOUR
Remixed by ANDY JACKSON with DAVID GILMOUR assisted by DAMON IDDINS
Editor 2019 version - BENNY TRICKETT
Creative Director 2019 version - AUBREY POWELL/HIPGNOSIS
Lighting Director – MARC BRICKMAN
