Get those phones out- Warren Entsch wants to see the BEST photos of Leichhardt!

You've got a phone... you're a photographer.

From beautiful sunflowers, to turquoise water, to where the rainforest meets the reef- you can't deny we live in an amazing part of the country and world.

Our Federal Member is now calling on us to capture the beauty of Leichhardt and send it to him.

Warren Entsch says he regularly gets positive feedback about the calendar, which is now in it's 9th year.

“This calendar is one of my favourite projects during the year,” Mr Entsch said.

“I always look forward to seeing what local photographers have been up to and the images they’ve captured of our region.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for people to showcase their photography skills to thousands of businesses in the Far North.

“The top 14 shots – one for each month plus a front and back cover – will feature in this year’s calendar along with the name of each photographer, as well as details of where each photo was taken.”

Competition Details:

The southern boundary of Leichhardt is White Rock and to the west, parts of Kuranda and Speewah are included within Leichhardt as is Mt Carbine.

The boundary then extends west to the Gulf of Carpentaria taking in all of Cape York and the Torres Strait.

Images MUST be in landscape format, high-resolution JPEG digital image (minimum size 1Mb and resolution 300dpi) and be received by close of business on Wednesday, 19 June 2019.

be in landscape format, high-resolution JPEG digital image (minimum size 1Mb and resolution 300dpi) and be received by close of business on All images meeting the above criteria are to be emailed to warren.entsch.mp@aph.gov.au for consideration.

warren.entsch.mp@aph.gov.au for consideration. For further information, or questions, contact the Cairns electorate office on (07) 4051 2220.

People who would like a free copy of the 2019-20 calendar when they become available can contact Mr Entsch’s office directly.