Get Your Fave Aussie Band Tee On For Aus Music T-Shirt Day

The celebration of Australian music continues through October into November with Ausmusic T-shirt Day on Friday the 15th of November.

To commemorate Warner Music are releasing a special range of t-shirts and colourful vinyl for Aussie music fans.

In what will surely be a collectable for music fans Regurgitator, Sunnyboys, The Choirboys and more albums will all be reissued in an array of colours.

Each of those bands will also have an exclusive tee released to be worn on Ausmusic T-shirt Day to raise funds for Support Act.

Support Act provides assistance for artists, crew and music workers who are experiencing financial hardship.

So put November 15th in your calendar, get on an Ausmusic T-Shirt, post it on social media and raise some much needed funds for those who keep Aussies rocking!



Two generations of Aussie Rock, Dave Gleeson and Matty O bring you the Oztober Aussie Lunch every day this month, talking to Australia's best musicians and sharing stories from the road.

Oztober is a 31 day celebration of Australian music for the month of October that ends with a huge Triple M Garage Session with The Angles, Baby Animals, Diesel & Boom Crash Opera performing live in Melbourne on Thursday October 31.

Triple M Aussie music lovers across Australia can enter to WIN their way to this huge live music event, Oztober Garage Session by simply entering on the Triple M / mix94.5 / Gold FM / 2GO app.

Download our app from iTunes or Google Play

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News: