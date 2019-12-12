Get Your Free Measles Vaccination Before Heading Overseas This Christmas!

If you're planning on heading over seas this Christmas, the Greater Shepparton City Council Environmental Health team are encouraging travellers to make sure their measles vaccinations are up to date!

People who are planning on an overseas trip over the festive season, need to make sure they have received all of their relevant vaccinations including the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, if they haven't already had two prior MMR vaccines.

Manager for Environment Greg McKenzie said the vaccinations are being offered for FREE to anyone born during or following the year 1966.

“Patients unsure of their vaccination status, or who are aged over 18 months and have only had one measles-containing vaccine, should be vaccinated,” - Greg McKenzie

Infants between 6-11 months of age are eligible to receive free MMR vaccines before travelling to to countries where measles outbreaks are an epidemic or are currently occurring.

If you qualify for for a free vaccination, drop by one of the Council's Immunisation Clinics! If you have an infant from six months of age, make sure you pop in to see your GP about the MMR vaccination.

For more info, follow the link through to the website or head to the Greater Shepparton website for the immunisation schedule.

