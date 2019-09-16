Get Your Keanu Reeves Fix With A Nine-Week Movie-Thon Of His Most Excellent Films

Despite doing a most excellent job of avoiding the spotlight in recent years, Keanu Reeves has experienced an enormous resurgence in popularity over the last few months.

Why? No idea, really. Once the internet got hold of a couple of feel-good stories about the Point Break actor - including him giving up his seat on the New York subway and donating millions to children's hospitals and cancer research - he was propelled back into the collective conscious.

Now, a nine-week movie-thon is capitalising on Reeves' renewed popularity by slinging two months of the 55-year-old's back catalogue in Sydney and Melbourne.

You can expect such classics as Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and Speed, plus The Matrix, John Wicks and the Sandra Bullock rom-com The Lake House.

It's all in honour of Reeves reprising his iconic roles in Bill and Ted Face The Music and The Matrix 4, hitting cinemas August 2020 and sometime in 2022 respectively.

Sydneysiders can grab your tickets here, while Melburnians can find yours here.

