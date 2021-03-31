Get Your Motor Running Collie: The B.E.E.R Is Coming!

Bloody yes! Get ready to go racing rev-heads, as the Budget Extreme Endurance Racing (BEER) is coming to Collie Motorplex on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th of April.

Two whole days of racing action and yes, we're going to be there!

It kicks off on the Friday at 9am (until 4pm), and then on the Saturday, 8am to 5pm.

We told you there was two full days of action.

After the racing is done, there will be the obligatory awards, and then the big one. The after party will kick off at Colliewood. Fun, frivolity, food and of course, beers!

For more info, head to the website.



