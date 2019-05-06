Get Your Tickets for Shepparton Foodshare’s MAKE A MEAL OF JUNE

The Shepparton Foodshare annual fundraising dinner, ‘Make a Meal of June’ is on again.

Foodshare plays a critical role in rescuing food that was otherwise destined for landfill.

As a result, since 2012, more than two million kilograms of food has been used to feed local people who would have otherwise gone hungry.

Shepparton Foodshare Chair, Rod Shubert, said “the support from our community for Shepparton Foodshare is heartening.

The past two years our fundraising dinner has sold out, and at the dinner we were able to secure a monthly partner for every month of the year. With no recurrent funding and demand for food relief continuing to rise, our fundraising efforts are now more important than ever”.



Make a Meal of June will be held in a new location this year at The Woolshed @ Emerlad Bank on Wednesday, June 5.

Included in the ticket price is a three-course meal. Attendees will have the opportunity to secure a ‘monthly partner package’ to support Foodshare and will hear from guest speakers from Orange Sky and Education First Youth Foyer, who will talk on the work they do that, like Shepparton Foodshare, helps to restore hope and dignity to people in need.



Orange Sky is a service that helps to positively connect people in need through free laundry, showers and conversation.

The Education First Youth Foyer focuses on education and provides secure housing as a means of enabling young people to focus on their studies. It also provides opportunities to develop career aspirations, gain work experience, and build a pathway to sustainable employment.

At the dinner, a past Foyer participant will share their journey from the support they received to going on to gain full time employment and purchasing their own home.

Foodbank's Australia's 2018 Hunger Report states Australians living in regional areas, such as Shepparton, are 33% more likely than those living in cities, to have experienced food insecurity in the last 12 months.

These figures are supported anecdotally by local agencies collecting Foodshare food, with one reporting an increase of more than double the people accessing services in the first half of 2018.

With no other service offering this support locally, Foodshare needs community support to continue and to help cater for increasing demand.

For every $1 donated to Shepparton Foodshare, the equivalent of up to 10 meals are provided.

On average 300,000 kilograms of food is distributed to registered emergency relief agencies, schools and churches annually.

To deliver this community service, Foodshare is supported by more than 20 volunteers who combined donate more than 100 hours each week. In addition, Foodshare partners with supermarkets, business and other food rescue agencies across the state to provide nutritious food from each food group.

Diverse Builders is back on board as the major sponsor. The company’s marketing and sales support officer, Jaime Nielsen said.

“We are proud to continue our support of Shepparton Foodshare and love being involved with the fundraising dinner.

We encourage other local business to take advantage of the genuine value for money ‘monthly partner package’ which we can honestly say has brought numerous benefits to our business”.

The event is again supported by Greater Shepparton City Council. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite at makeamealofjune2019.eventbrite.com.au.

To find out more about sponsorship packages please contact Foodshare. Tickets are $80.



To arrange a photo opportunity or an interview at please email kate@sheppartonfoodshare.org.au or contact Bec Nicolls at Foodshare on 0432 517 329.