Get Your Tickets To Queen On The Green This December!

There's nothing quite like the music of Queen, from We Will Rock You, Somebody To Love and, of course, Bohemian Rhapsody. Celebrate the music from one of the best bands to walk the earth at Queen on the Green - Bohemian Rhapsody Band this December at Sanctuary Golf Resort!

Leading up to the main act will be performances from Best of British Tributes, Status Quo & T.Rex and music will be pumping from 7pm-11pm.

There will be outdoor bars under the gum trees - the perfect spot for a summer evening - selling a range of beer on tap, RTDs and wines. You can purchase drink voucher directly from reception leading up to the event to avoid those pesky lines on the night.

With all that rockin' comes a decent appetite, so you'll be thrilled to know there will be food trucks at the ready selling sweet & savory bites!

Date: Saturday, December 7

Time: 7pm-11pm

Location: Sanctuary Golf Resort: 100 Old Coast Rd, Pelican Point

Tickets: From $69 via Eventbrite. Gates open from 5:30pm, with opening act on from 7pm

Missed the show? Catch up with Allan for Breakfast here: