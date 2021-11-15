Getting The Call To Support The Rolling Stones

A Dream Come True Opportunity!

Article heading image for Getting The Call To Support The Rolling Stones

Getty

Imagine Getting The Call That Your Band Is Going To Be Opening For The Rolling Stones! 

Triple M’s own Matty O caught up with Adam & Symon on LiSTNR to chat about his dream come true experience supporting The Rolling Stones with his band British India. Running us through the whole process, from getting the phone call, to a NIGHTMARE cancellation, and what it’s actually like to meet the band.

Have a listen below:

Hear the full podcast with Matty O joining Adam & Symon:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!

15 November 2021

Rock
Music
The Rolling Stones
British India
Listen Live!
Rock
Music
The Rolling Stones
British India
Rock
Music
The Rolling Stones
British India
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs