Giant Kookaburra Headed for Bundy

Here's a story for the hobby crafters among us.

While some of us have spent COVID-19 home time baking too many goodies or watching Netflix's entire catalogue, one sculptor has made a giant laughing kookaburra.

Dr Farvardin Daliri knows Aussies love giant monuments, from bananas to pineapples, and spent his time in isolation crafting a 4.5 metre high treat for the eyes - and ears. Now, it's up to him to drag it up from Brisbane to Townsville.

Hear when the 'burra makes its way to Bundy: