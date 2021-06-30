Gibson Announce "Slash Collection" Of Rock Guitars

Every aspiring rock star will know that it's as much about the look as it is the actual music.

Which is why, if you bloody love your Gunners and/or the legend that is Slash, you've got at least one crucial part of your rock star plan sorted, thanks to the new range of Gibson guitars just launched.

Introducing, the Slash Collection.

From their website:

"These models represent electric and acoustic guitars Slash has played before millions of fans during his career and influenced multiple generations of players around the world. Inspired by Slash, built by Gibson, and now, played by you."

You got no excuse now, slayers!

Speaking of riffing, let's hear from the man himself on how "that riff" was inspired.

LISTEN:

