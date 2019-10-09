The 73rd Gidgegannup Show will be held on Saturday 26 October 2019. Another great community event for the whole family.

The Gidgegannup Agricultural Society holds a very popular, traditional Country Show each year on the last Saturday in October which attracts visitors and exhibitors from all over the hills, metropolitan areas and beyond.

Since their very humble beginnings in the mid 1940’s, the Society has fully or partly funded most building projects within the Show Grounds as well as providing practical support to many other community groups.

See you at the show on Saturday October 26th in Gidge!