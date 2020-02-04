Gil McLachlan Addresses His Future As AFL CEO

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has addressed his future in the role on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“I’ve come back very excited, I have no plans of going anywhere else,” Gil said.

“We’ve got lots to do and I’m enjoying it… I’m lucky, I’ve got the best job in Australia.”

Gil also discussed the possibility of a night grand final, grilled Tom Browne about his sources and more!

