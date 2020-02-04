Triple M Melbourne 105.1
Triple M Melbourne 105.1

Is your local station, if this isn't right, or you'd like to change this:

Select Your Local Station

Gil McLachlan Addresses His Future As AFL CEO

On the Hot Breakfast

Article heading image for Gil McLachlan Addresses His Future As AFL CEO

Image: Triple M

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has addressed his future in the role on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“I’ve come back very excited, I have no plans of going anywhere else,” Gil said.

“We’ve got lots to do and I’m enjoying it… I’m lucky, I’ve got the best job in Australia.”

Gil also discussed the possibility of a night grand final, grilled Tom Browne about his sources and more!

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

Rudi Edsall

12 hours ago

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Gillon McLachlan
The Hot Breakfast
Gil McLachlan
Listen Live!
Gillon McLachlan
The Hot Breakfast
Gil McLachlan
Gillon McLachlan
The Hot Breakfast
Gil McLachlan
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs