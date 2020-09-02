Gil McLachlan Addresses His Lockdown Mullet

Gil McLachlan was good enough to join the Hot Breakfast this morning, and we couldn’t resist asking Gil about his now famous lockdown mullet.

“The mullet, I’ve had a lot of feedback direct,” Gil said.

“I don’t go on to the broader platforms but I can imagine.

“I’m just not sure how you’re supposed to cut your hair in stage four lockdown, Ed.

“I was a big mullet wearer when I was young, [I’m] South Australian Darc, they were big over there, Kernahan was an idol, and I’m rolling with it.

“I’m gonna be interested to see what it’s like by October 24!”

Gil also discussed the different bids for the grand final, the possibility of getting Victorian members up to Brisbane for the game, the entertainment for the day and more.

