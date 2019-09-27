Gil McLachlan Addresses The ARC Goal Review System

Gillon McLachlan has confirmed that player-challenges is an idea that the AFL is considering to improve the ARC score review process.

The AFL CEO joined Eddie, Will and Darc at the Hot Breakfast's Grand Final Eve Party to chat about Saturday's game and a number of other issues around the league.

LISTEN:

"It's an idea and it's obviously been seeded," Gil said when asked if he was serious about the concept.

"If you actually put some responsibility back to the clubs, to say 'okay this ones touched', and you had say two reviews."

"I just look at cricket and go well actually knowing how difficult it is with the pressure."

"You could put some responsibility back (on the clubs)."

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT WITH GIL ON THE HOT BREAKFAST: