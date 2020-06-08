Gil McLachlan On The Potential Sunday Night Grand Final

Gil McLachlan has reacted to Eddie McGuire’s story about the AFL grand final possibly being moved to a Sunday night on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“Clearly one of the options in Perth, and I’ve said this, is the clubs putting their hand up to go back and and go quarantine through Perth to square it up a bit,” Gil said.

“One of the scenarios says that, yeah, there’d be a bye to do that, so we’d push that (the grand final) back.

“There’s also a scenario where we don’t need a bye, so we’re working that through and hopefully we know something in the next week.

“But yeah, we’ve had a little look ahead enough to know that, yeah, we’ve said we won’t mess around with the racing, we’ll work in with racing, and you’ve got options around that Derby Day weekend if you went back… until we really know, we’re talking hypotheticals.

“There’s a lot of possibilities to work around in this year of being flexible, to work around racing and everything else to create something great in Melbourne and Victoria.”

Ed had earlier broken the news that the AFL were considering a Sunday night or afternoon game if the season had to be pushed back a week due to a bye cause by teams having to quarantine in WA.

LISTEN HERE:

“I’m promulgating the idea, and it has been discussed in high places Darc, that the grand final could be on the 1st of November,” Ed said.

“So what we could end up having then, Darc, let me give you the two weeks we could have: we could have then Friday Manikato, Friday night Manikato Stakes at Moonee Valley, Saturday afternoon Cox Plate, Saturday night preliminary final, Sunday night preliminary final.

“The following week we’d have the Saturday Derby, Sunday either Sunday afternoon or Sunday night grand final, Monday the grand final public holiday to get over the grand final and have the two days into Melbourne, Tuesday Melbourne Cup and another public holiday, Oaks day on Thursday, Saturday Stakes Day… how about that for two weeks, Darc?”

Gil also discussed the restart of the season at length, crowds at games, and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything with the season restarting on Thursday!