Gil McLachlan Outlines The AFL’s Plan To Restart The Season

AFL CEO Gil McLachlan outlined on The Hot Breakfast this morning the plans the AFL have in place to restart its season.

“In the last week or so we talked about having a level of confidence to try and look forward and finalise a plan to get back playing, Ed, and to try and set some start dates,” Gil said.

“So that’s been the focus this week.

“We’ve looked at all states, and we’re sort of corresponding with them in various small forms, finalising the medical protocols that go with it… we’re doing it in partnership with governments, working through their state-by-state issues.

“They’ll be related to their own quarantine issues, whether they’re border restrictions or others and it may be working through issues we might have in terms of availability of venues or others, and we’re working with the Chief Medical Officer (of each state).”

Gil also said it was imperative that the AFL showed leadership in this time of crisis.

“We’re trying to get a plan that has the health and safety of our players and all the officials and the community at heart, shows social leadership, so it’s endorsed by governments as well as the health officers, that’s something they want to happen, and then obviously logistically can work,” he said.

Gil also addressed quarantine hubs, the future of the game and more.

