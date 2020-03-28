Gil McLachlan Says All 18 Teams Will Survive The Coronavirus Crisis

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan guaranteed on the Saturday Rub that all 18 teams will survive the Coronavirus crisis and finish the 2020 season.

“This is a really uncertain environment, and like every other business out there and every other community we are gonna have to make changes and work through it,” Gil said.

“But what I’d say is this: we have a playing group — no matter what’s been represented this week — who care deeply, we got an aligned industry with the clubs, the players, our venues, our sponsors, our broadcast partners, everyone is aligned about doing the right thing for our game that means so much to so many people.

“So we’ll work through the issues, where it lands and when we get to start playing again I don’t know, but I can commit to you this: football, both at community level and the AFL level with 18 teams and 14 women’s teams will be coming back on the park at some point.”

Gil also discussed the potential for the league to get bank loans, the financial future of the competition and more.

