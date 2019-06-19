Gil McLachlan Says The AFL Doesn’t Have A Broader Problem With Players Betting On Games

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan says the league doesn’t have a broader problem with players betting on games.

Gil’s comments came while rejecting Eddie McGuire’s call for an amnesty on players who may be punting on games on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“Would it be something that, as an industry, the clubs and the AFL come together and we have an amnesty on for players who have got gambling problems at the moment?” Eddie asked.

“If you are a player today who might have a few issues with gambling and you pick up the paper and see a cleanskin who’s had a multi, 30 bucks, who’s been clobbered — rightly so, but been clobbered — who’s self-reported.

“The worry is… that it will drive it underground.”

Gil said the league doesn’t feel players betting on games is problem big enough to warrant an amnesty.

“I don’t believe, and I’m certainly hopeful, that we don’t have an issue with players gambling on AFL games,” Gil said.

“I don’t think it’s an issue, and hopefully this is an outlier.

“We have a large integrity team, we have relationships with all of the bookmakers and we monitor betting trends.

“We get information and we’re working on that proactively.

“I think the response you see is that we take this very seriously and I believe this is an outlier.”

Gil also discussed gambling advertising in the AFL, the recent security issues and more.

