Gil McLachlan Says The AFL Is Working Towards Getting The Season Finished By The End Of October

AFL CEO Gil McLachlan says the AFL is working towards finishing the 2020 season by the end of October.

LISTEN HERE:

“We’re trying to get it done by sort of an end of October deadline,” Gil said on the Saturday Rub.

“The way things have played out yesterday (with the national cabinet) and the conversations that are going on about when we might get to Level B nationally and you need three or four weeks of training, we think that it’s possible to hit that end of October deadline if everything’s, you know, going well.”

Gil said that there are no hard and fast rules, however.

“I caveat everything how uncertain this is, and things are moving, and what’s going on in the environment,” he said.

“What we’ve got now is the prime minister saying yes, here’s a roadmap for elite and community sport to get back on the field which is a big step.

“But all of those sports are related to how we’re going in the community and what’s going on, and that’s the big unknown.”

Gil also discussed how footy can get back, the likelihood of hubs, the future of the soft cap and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to help you through the long days and nights in isolation!