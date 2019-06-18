Gil McLachlan Says There Has Been “No Discussions About Cracking Down” On Fan Behaviour

AFL CEO Gil McLachlan has said there has been “no discussions about cracking down” on fan behaviour at venues, but apologised to any fans who felt they couldn’t be themselves at the footy.

McLachlan fronted the media today amongst a recent furore surrounding the fans being thrown out and a perception that there has been over-policing of supporting at games.

“There has been no discussions about cracking down at fan behaviour at venues. Victoria Police make their own decisions,” McLachlan said.

“The venue makes its own decision and they work with police to patrol the ground.”

McLachlan said the AFL had consulted with security stakeholders to make sure safety is a priority.

“Over the last 24 hours, the AFL has spoken to our venues and Victoria Police,” McLachlan told reporters.

“We want our fans to come to the footy and be themselves. Equally, we want the men, women and children to be themselves.

“No one at the AFL is trying to stop our fans being passionate.

“We must also keep our game safe and family friendly. We have been the family game, the passionate game.

“Supporters should never feel that security staff are there for any other reason than to ensure a safe day at the footy.

“We’ve all got to work together on this. Police, security and the AFL to make sure the balance is right.

“Of course, the AFL takes responsibility for its supporters.

“We have to listen to our supporters. That is our responsibility.”

McLachlan said he was sorry that some people fans had to change the way they act at the footy.

“I won’t apologise for footy being a safe place but we need to ensure we get the balance right.

“I apologise if the people who go along to the football to have a day out feel that they haven’t been able to do that. They feel that security in some way is impinging on them and they feel they actually are not able to be themselves.”

McLachlan chose not to comment on a situation involving Jaidyn Stephenson allegedly betting on a game involving Collingwood.

“I’m not going to make any comment about anything that may or may not be before the integrity department,” he said.”

He did say he doesn’t agree with Jeff Kennett’s comments about the guards, however.

“I don’t agree with him. I think Jeff is wrong,” McLachlan said.

“I think people need to be judged on their performance in their roles.

“I’ve spoken to Jeff today. I know Jeff regrets his comments and the offence that has caused... It is unacceptable to be making comments that don’t reflect someone’s ability but refer to their background.”

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!