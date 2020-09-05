Gillon McLachlan Explains Why WA Didn't Get The Grand Final

On the Saturday Rub.

Article heading image for Gillon McLachlan Explains Why WA Didn't Get The Grand Final

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan gave some insight into the decision to overlook Western Australia to host the Grand Final. 

LISTEN HERE: 

Billy Brownless tried to provoke a response out of Gill after the AFL's recent struggles dealing with the WA government. 

McLachlan didn't bite the bait and outlined the border issues that ruled them out of hosting the game. 

Ultimately the compulsory seven day quarantine period was the factor that weighed against them the most.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy including the full chat with Gill here! 

12 hours ago

Gillon McLachlan
Saturday Rub
Triple M Footy
AFL
Listen Live!
Gillon McLachlan
Saturday Rub
Triple M Footy
AFL
Gillon McLachlan
Saturday Rub
Triple M Footy
AFL
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs