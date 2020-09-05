Gillon McLachlan Explains Why WA Didn't Get The Grand Final

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan gave some insight into the decision to overlook Western Australia to host the Grand Final.

Billy Brownless tried to provoke a response out of Gill after the AFL's recent struggles dealing with the WA government.

McLachlan didn't bite the bait and outlined the border issues that ruled them out of hosting the game.

Ultimately the compulsory seven day quarantine period was the factor that weighed against them the most.

