Gillon McLachlan Travelling To USA To Pitch AFL Rights To Streaming Services

Tom Browne reported on the Sunday Rub that Gillon McLachlan and a number of AFL representatives will travel to America in the coming days to meet with streaming services.

Browne outlined why Paramount are the ideal target for the AFL as they look to lock in the next media rights deal.

"They'll go to Paramount, which is the parent company of Channel 10 in New York in the next 10 days or so," Browne said.

"But Gil is leading a delegation to New York in the next 10 days or so to go and visit the US bosses of Paramount is my understanding."

