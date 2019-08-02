Gimme Gimme Gimme Tickets To Townsville Choral Society's Latest Show

From the Greek Islands to Townsville comes the latest production from the talent team of Townsville Choral Society.

Mamma Mia! is one for all ages to enjoy, but mainly your Mum who is a total Dancing Queen, and it’ll be on stage at Townsville Civic Theatre early in 2020.

Following the love life of Mother Donna and her daughter Sophie the musical plays out with all the biggest songs from global group, ABBA.

If you need a fix of Mamma Mia! action right now grab the DVD’s featuring huge names like Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Cher, and Pierce Brosnan.

Tickets for the show are available now, so grab your Money, Money, Money and be there with your Fernando.

