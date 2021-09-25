Keppie Knock A 'Horrible Look' For The NRL

The Saturday Scrum has questioned the call to allow play to continue in last night's preliminary final, when Manly's Sean Keppie was visibly dazed.

“We could see it from our lounge rooms. If we’re serious about player safety, it’s not good enough,” Ryan Girdler said of the response to Keppie’s head knock.

Brent Read was quick to double-down.

“It’s just a horrible look,” Read said.

LISTEN HERE:

Hear the extended chat as the boys talk the Rabbitohs big win over Manly:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!