Keppie Knock A 'Horrible Look' For The NRL

The Saturday Scrum has questioned the call to allow play to continue in last night's preliminary final, when Manly's Sean Keppie was visibly dazed.

“We could see it from our lounge rooms. If we’re serious about player safety, it’s not good enough,” Ryan Girdler said of the response to Keppie’s head knock. 

Brent Read was quick to double-down.

“It’s just a horrible look,” Read said.

25 September 2021

