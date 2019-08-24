Girdler & Sailor Rip Into Match Review Committee After Nathan Brown Cops Only Two Weeks

Triple M's Ryan Girdler and Wendell Sailor have slammed the NRL's Match Review Committee for the continual inconsistencies in the suspension of players.

This comes after Eels enforcer Nathan Brown only copped two weeks for his blatant shoulder charge on Bulldog Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

In comparison to Panther Viliame Kikau who also copped two weeks for a similar charge but a completely different incident, added to Tevita Pangai Junior's five game suspension for his hit on James Maloney.

It's these inconsistencies which baffles Girdler, Sailor and Emma Lawrence.

LISTEN HERE: