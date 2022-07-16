Girds Unloads On 'Ridiculous' Bunker

Triple M's and former star Ryan Girdler has unloaded on the Bunker's "ridiculous" decision to deny the Cowboys and Jason Taumalolo a potential match-changing try late in North Queensland's 26-12 loss to the Sharks on Friday night.

​Taumalolo appeared to score under the sticks before Bunker intervention deemed that Reece Robson, who was running up in support, denied Braden Hamlin-Uele the chance to make a tackle.

"One of the most ridiculous decisions I've seen in a long time," Girdler said on Triple M's Saturday Scrum.

