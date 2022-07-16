Girds Unloads On 'Ridiculous' Bunker

Crucial Call Denies Cowboys

Article heading image for Girds Unloads On 'Ridiculous' Bunker

Getty

Triple M's and former star Ryan Girdler has unloaded on the Bunker's "ridiculous" decision to deny the Cowboys and Jason Taumalolo a potential match-changing try late in North Queensland's 26-12 loss to the Sharks on Friday night.

Taumalolo appeared to score under the sticks before Bunker intervention deemed that Reece Robson, who was running up in support, denied Braden Hamlin-Uele the chance to make a tackle.

"One of the most ridiculous decisions I've seen in a long time," Girdler said on Triple M's Saturday Scrum.

LISTEN HERE

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

17 hours ago

Tripel M NRL
North Queensland Cowboys
Jason Taumalolo
Listen Live!
Tripel M NRL
North Queensland Cowboys
Jason Taumalolo
Tripel M NRL
North Queensland Cowboys
Jason Taumalolo
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs