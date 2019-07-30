Girl Gets Smacked In The Face By A Bin Chicken On A Rollercoaster At Movie World

One poor girl has copped the full brunt of a bin chicken to the face on a rollercoaster at Movie World.

The video, shared on Facebook on Sunday, shows a rogue ibis colliding with the girl's face on the DC Rivals HyperCoaster at Movie World.

The girl - identified as Paige - is seen screaming on one of the inclines when the bird hits her in the face.

She composes herself afterwards and appears to enjoy the rest of the ride.

“She had feathers on her and a beak scratch on her right shoulder," Nicole Ormiston, who shared the video, wrote.

"She’s completely shocked, a little bruised but OK … Not sure about the bird? How can you not buy that video."

WATCH HERE: