Girl's Night Out Fund Raiser Shepparton Greyhound Racing Club

For The Lighthouse Project

Get the squad together for a great night supporting the Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project.

The 2nd GIRL'S NIGHT OUT is scheduled for Saturday 19 June 2021 at 6:30 PMtil late @ Shepparton Greyhound Racing Club
7580 Goulburn Valley HWY, Kialla , Vic 3631.

Hosted by Triple M’s own LEISHA BRODYK.



Tickets just $50! Get yours online HERE.

Dress Code : After 5/Cocktail.


* Food (includes all catering)
* Drinks at bar prices with $1 per drink sale going directly to the Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project
* DJ until late
* Pamper Parlour
* Competitions and prizes

29 May 2021

greater shepparton
fundraiser
