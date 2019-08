A man's been arrested following a violent carjacking in Shortland.

The 18 year old is accused of assaulting and robbing two girls, aged 15 and 18, and stealing their Hyundai i20 in Birrell Street at about 2am Sunday.

The car was spotted several hours later in Fletcher, sparking a pursuit.

The driver crashed into a car a short time later and was arrested.

The Elrington man will face Newcastle Local Court today on several charges.