Give Love This Valentine's Day By Adopting An Animal In Need
Council's sale has begun
If you’re ready to adopt an animal into your life, and are looking to give some love this Valentine’s Day- this is for you!
Townsville City Council’s Animal Care and Adoption Centre are offering 50% off all animals until the end of February.
It’s perfecting timing to add some more love to your life by giving an animal a furever home.
All animals available for adoption are desexed, wormed, microchipped, and have had their first vaccination.
If you already have animals at home, you can arrange for a meet and greet to make sure they will be best friends.
The Lonely Hearts Valentine’s Sale runs from 8 February to 29 February.
CATCH UP ON NORTH QUEENSLAND LOCAL NEWS NOW: