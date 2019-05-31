Got an old pair of socks that you received a few birthday’s ago that you haven’t had a reason to pull out of your drawer since? We’ve got the perfect reason for you to whip them out!

It’s 2GO’s Crazy Sock Month! Across the month of June, we’ll be spreading the message of Give Me 5 For Kids across various fields… Literally! Sporting clubs across the Coast are getting involved, shaking the Give Me 5 For Kids buckets and making a real difference in the community with their CRAZY SOCKS!



Want to get your sporting team involved? Email gos.reception@sca.com.au to express your interest!





A Massive Thanks To The Clubs Who’ll Be Getting Extra Attention With Their Socks This Month!

AFL Central Coast | Killarney Vale Bombers | Gosford Tigers | Niagara Park Ourimbah Dockers | Wyong Lakes Magpies | Northern Lakes Power | Terrigal Avoca Panthers | The Entrance Bateau Bay | Saratoga Hawks | Peninsula Swans | Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium | Central Coast Crusaders & Gosford City Rebels

What: 2GO's Give Me 5 For Kid's Crazy Sock Month!

When: Monday June 3rd – Sunday June 30th

