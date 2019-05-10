Get ready for a timewarp as we head back to the 80's!

Give Me 5 For Kids is running in June and we've got an 80’s quiz night on Saturday the 15th of June at the Merredin Regional Community and Leisure Centre.

The evening starts at 7pm.

Tables of 6 for $10 per person.

Licenced bar, prizes on the night, auction.

Come dressed in your best 80’s gear

Help the kids of regional WA through the Triple M Regional Assistance Fund at Perth Children’s Hospital.

Book online!!!

https://www.ticketebo.com.au/southern-cross-austereo-community-ancillary-fund/give-me-5-for-kids-80-s-quiz-night-merredin.html

*Plus Booking Fee