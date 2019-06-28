Give Me 5 For Kids Feature

As featured in the Shepparton News.

Goulburn Valley Health organised this outstanding Shepp News feature, highlighting the history and heart of Give Me 5 For Kids.

FUNDRAISER CLOSE TO HOME

At the beginning of June, Triple M’s Sean Cullen sat on Goulburn Valley Health’s Children’s ward, conducting a live broadcast to launch the Give Me 5 For Kids Fundraiser. His partner, Charlotte Cassidy, was heavily pregnant but the pair were blissfully unaware Baby Cullen was due to arrive four weeks early, requiring use of the very equipment this year’s funds will go towards.

Sean and Charlotte welcomed their baby boy almost four weeks early which meant he arrived during the fundraising month that his dad has worked hard to promote on air.

The Triple M Goulburn Valley breakfast program host launched Give Me 5 For Kids earlier this month at GV Health’s children’s ward and just weeks later returned to the hospital, this time on the maternity ward.

Sean said he could not believe it when their little baby boy needed to go in an isolette bed – something this year’s fundraising will be put towards the purchase of.

“There’s so many great fundraisers around which is great but to see firsthand where the money from Give Me 5 For Kids will go toward was fantastic,” he said.

Maternity services manager Carmel Brophy said the beds cost around $29,000 each and were essential to contain and transport premature babies safely.

GV Health maternity services’ Cindy Batey said the current beds on the ward were more than 20 years old.

Sean and Charlotte said they welcomed their baby boy on Saturday June 15 when he spent around three days in an isolette bed.

Their baby soon built up strength and was ready to go home within the week, but choosing a name proved to be the difficult thing.

The pair this week announced their first child’s name – Emmett Thomas Cullen.

GV Health maternity services’ Cindy Batey said the new isolette beds would have improved functions and allowed for less handling which was optimal for newborns’ wellbeing.

“We’re always looking to upgrade and improve here,” she said.

The annual Give Me 5 For Kids fundraiser has almost wrapped up with a number of events held throughout the month to raise money for the cause, including last night’s huge trivia event.

A LENGTHY HISTORY OF GIVING FIVE

Now in its 25th year nationally, Give Me 5 For Kids began in Shepparton in 2005. The annual fundraiser is held during June each year by Southern Cross Austereo after it began in the mid-’90s as a simple coin drive from the Central Coast region, each year, Give Me 5 For Kids raises funds for paediatric wards of local hospitals and children’s health-related charities across SCA’s 38 regional markets.

The fundraiser relies on the support and generosity of the local communities and so far over $25.9 million has been raised through the initiative.

Goulburn Valley Health Foundation Director Carmel Johnson said the Shepparton Give Me 5 For Kids had raised a whopping $1,086,299 since fundraising began, not including money raised this year.

Last year was the most successful year to date with an incredible $160,474 being donated to GV Health’s children’s ward and maternity unit.

It is a far cry from the total raised in 2005 which reached $11,000 – still a gallant effort for Give Me 5 For Kids Shepparton’s maiden year.

This month’s Give Me 5 For Kids calendar featured a jam-packed program of events and began with an evening with special guest David Hayes.

The Euroa-based horse trainer from Lindsay Park Racing entertained guests at the Parklake Hotel in Shepparton late last month.

According to the Triple M Facebook page, the event raised over $6000, kicking off the month with a huge injection of funds.“I was happy to give up some time for this fundraiser; it was a great job done by GV Health, Triple M and the Parklake,” Mr Hayes said.

“What was great was that every aspect of the event was donated by local businesses - that really is something.

“I hope the event helps Give Me 5 For Kids to reach their target for new equipment to GV Health.”

Other highlights of the month included Lisa Ladas’ popular Succulent Sale which she said took a whole year to prepare for and Tatura icon John ‘JR’ Ryan’s 80km cycle ride from Tatura to Moama.

IN EVERY CORNER OF THE COMMUNITY

Community members were given the opportunity to donate to Give Me 5 For Kids through the purchase of groceries last week.

Vouchers were handed out by volunteers at Fairley’s IGA during its Market Day.

Volunteer coordinator Karen Saccuzzo explained how the process worked.

She said the vouchers could be used when purchasing certain products, collecting points throughout the day which Fairley’s IGA converted into a monetary donation for Give Me 5 For Kids.

Volunteer Shirley Bowland said she had donated her time to GV Health for two years and it was her first time helping out at the Give Me 5 For Kids Market Day fundraiser.

She was joined by fellow volunteer Cindy Chan handing out vouchers as well as Iris Taylor who manned the raffle ticket sales with proceeds also going to Give Me 5 For Kids.