Friday 7th of June has been declared Pyjama Day across the Central Coast, where we encourage students (and teachers or course!) to wear their Pyjamas to school and make a gold coin donation with all proceeds donated to 2GO's

Give Me 5 For Kids!





From onesies to your favourite pair of PJs, Give Me 5 For Kids is a great opportunity for students across the Central Coast to get involved and make a BIG difference to sick kids' lives!

Over 2.5 million has been raised for the Central Coast Local Health District, enabling them to purchase much needed equipment and services to help our sick kids on the coast.

And the best bit?

All money raised on the Central Coast, STAYS on the Central Coast!

A MASSIVE thank you to the following schools who’ll be feeling extra comfy this PJ Day!

Explore & Develop Terrigal AND Umina | First Grammar Green Point | Goodstart Early Learning Woy Woy | Kincumber Pre-School | Little Angels Learning Centre | Pretty Beach Community Pre School | Toukley Pre School Kindergarten | Woy Woy Pre School Early Learning Centre | Active Littlies Childcare Centre | Chain Valley Bay Pre-School | Noah’s Ark Care & Learning Centre | Brisbania Public School | Empire Bay Public School | Gorokan Public School | Kulnura Public School | Pretty Beach Public School | Woy Woy South Public School | Wyong Creek Public School | Brisbane Waters Secondary College Woy Woy | Gosford High School | Terrigal High School | Hopetown School | Booker Bay Pre School

What: Give Me 5 For Kids PJ Day!

When: Friday, 7th June

